Union County School District earns ‘A’ rating

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hard work is paying off again for Union County Schools, as the district gets another top rating from the Mississippi Department of Education.

For the third year in a row, Union County Schools is named an “A” rated school district. Those rankings were recently released by the MDE.

Also, all four schools in the district made the top five in the annual rankings. Assistant Superintendent Windy Faulkner said many factors drive the students, teachers, staff, and faculty as they strive for excellence daily.

“I think we have just got extraordinary people that work in our district, they are very motivated, have high standards for our students and I think that is the reason we continue to excel is because of the special people who work in our district,” said Faulkner.

West Union Attendance Center took the top spot statewide from more than 200 schools with 12th grade.