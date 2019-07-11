United Furniture plans to hire 500 new workers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – United Furniture is planning to hire 500 employees at three different plants in the country.

The furniture company is accepting applications to expand production capacity at plants in Mississippi, North Carolina and California.

Mississippi job candidates can bring their applications to the Amory, Nettleton, Belden, and Okolona plants or apply online at UFIjobs.com.

The company said it is hiring upholsterers, springers and frame builders, along with other positions.