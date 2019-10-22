Volunteers give back to community during United Way Day of Caring

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers spread out at nonprofits across West Point and Clay County for the annual United Way Day of Caring.

Volunteers tackled a variety of tasks, including reading to babies, socializing dogs, and cleaning and organizing.

The United Way also collected donations for the local food pantry.

The event was a collaboration between the United Way and multiple area businesses and organizations.

“We want to match our donors, with where the money’s going. We want them to be able to see, and potential donors, where their money is going. If you give to Clay County, these are the agencies that are served, and you get face to face with some of the people who are benefiting from that money,” said Stacy Hays.

“I’m a service person, so I just love coming out, helping when I can. Coming to The Mission for me was very, very exciting because I like the fact that you can kind of help someone that that’s in need and be able to service them,” said Jessica Hill.

Hays said the event was a great way to kick off the United Way Campaign.