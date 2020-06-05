Unity Prayer Service held in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens gathered Friday morning in Starkville, praying for unity, peace and justice in their community and around the country.

People from different ethnic groups and denominations were at J.L. King park for what organizers called a “Unity Prayer Service.”

Several pastors and community leaders offered prayers and encouraging words.

Organizers said they hoped the spirit of unity would continue long after the service was over.

“I believe that today we got a glimpse of what we call heaven on earth. In heaven, we won’t be separated by races. We won’t be separated by denomination, but we’ll all be there together. We all preach the same gospel and you can’t preach Jesus unless you deal with social injustice because Jesus was a Lord and a savior who came to justify all people,” said Rev. Leroy Davenport, with 16th Section MB Church.

A Starkville Police officer and Starkville Vice Mayor Roy Perkins also spoke to the group this morning.