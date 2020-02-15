Unmanned aircraft crashes into airport hangar, catches fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A pilot walks away with minor injuries after his plane crashes into an airport hangar and catches fire.

The incident happened just after sunrise Saturday morning at the Columbus-Lowndes airport.

Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said the pilot was attempting to prime the airplane’s engine by manually moving the propeller when the engine started unexpectedly.

The unmanned aircraft then moved forward and struck an electrical panel, then a hangar.

The pilot refused medical treatment.

The hangar took on major damage.

No one else was involved in the accident.

Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and quickly put the fire out.