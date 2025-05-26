Unsettled conditions hold

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unsettled weather hold through the end of the week. Hopefully sunnier days are on the way! Anyone else miss the sun?

MONDAY NIGHT: MUGGY is the word for tonight. It is going to be very humid outdoors tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Heavy clouds will maintain.

TUESDAY: Fingers crossed for the last of the severe potential for a while! There is a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe weather across the SE half of our corner. This keeps the concern on damaging wind and hail. There will likely be some sub-severe isolated to scattered showers and storms throughout the morning. By the afternoon and into the evening, storms could become strong to severe. Make sure to have alerts turned on and your phone close to you to receive any warnings. High temps hold in the low to middle 80s, with lows in the upper 60s.

WED-FRI: We will finally start to see some movement from this stationary front, pushing off to the SE Wednesday morning. Though it is going to be a relatively weak and slow mover. Moisture will be sticking around for a few days. Scattered showers and storms will be likely through the end of the week. Overnight lows will become a bit more tolerable, as the humidity lessens.