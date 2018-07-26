More unsettled in the days ahead

TONIGHT: Passing clouds can be expected initially but a few showers and storms are possible later on, especially across the northwestern part of our area. Look for lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible with the rain chance between 30-40%. Afternoon highs should generally be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northerly winds develop between 5 and 10 mph.

WEEKEND: Things are shaping to be pretty decent around here with partly cloudy skies and just a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. Plan on highs in the low 90s with overnight lows around 70.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances go up significantly Monday and Tuesday with another incoming cold front and upper level trough. There may be a few strong storms around the region along with some locally heavy rainfall.

