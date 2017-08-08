Unsettled Pattern Continues…

TONIGHT: A few showers may linger but a lot of the activity will tend to wind down. Look for lows around 70°.

WEDNESDAY: We’re going to keep a 60% chance of rain going and some could be locally heavy. Highs should get back into the 80s in most spots but it all depends on who gets the most widespread rain.

THURSDAY – TUESDAY: Daily rain chances continue in the 40% to 60% range. Temperatures may warm close to 90° some days but in general below average highs in the 80s should continue to be the main story line. Our suggestion is the have an umbrella on standby and be prepared to have a “plan b” in case your outdoor event is rained out.

