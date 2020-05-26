Unsettled through Friday

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather will continue through the end of the work week. That means daily chances for rain and scattered storms along with seasonably high humidity. Temperatures won’t be too hot due to the cloud cover and rain opportunities.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds SE 4-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain and storms. The chance of rain is 50-70%. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 with SE winds 5 to 15 mph. A locally strong storm can’t be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a continuing chance of a shower or two. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain is about 40-50%. A locally strong storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEEKEND: Look for a drying trend with just a slight chance of a few showers Saturday. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny and quiet. Highs in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App