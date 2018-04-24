Unsettled through Friday

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy conditions with lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase during the day. There is a 20% chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs should push back into the lower 70s.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers develop. Temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A cool and showery day is likely. The chance of rain is 70%. Highs are going to remain in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Additional showers are possible but the chance of rain is lower at 30%. Temperatures may top out only in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions remain on track. Highs are going to be in the low 70s Saturday with upper 70s returning Sunday. It will be the best weekend in many weeks around here so make your outdoor plans now!

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat