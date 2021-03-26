Unsettled Weekend Coming

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Some early Saturday morning storms could produce hail, lightning, and locally heavy rain. Additional storms later Saturday, Saturday night, and early Sunday morning also may be strong to severe. Quiet weather returns early next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase during the evening. Rain and storms are possible after midnight. Some of the stronger storm cells could produce hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds SE 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Early morning storms should either push into Tennessee or gradually diminish. More pop-up storms are possible during the day. Any storm that develops could become strong. Highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms. Some severe weather could occur with damaging wind and heavy rain the main threats. Some hail is possible and an isolated tornado or two can’t totally be ruled out. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning rain, storms, and clouds with some clearing developing as the day wears on. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy NW winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain developing. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Turning much cooler. Highs in upper 50s to low 60s.

