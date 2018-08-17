Unsettled Weekend On Tap

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible during the evening an overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and remain there for the night.

SATURDAY: Additional showers and storms are likely with the chance of rain about 60%. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows Saturday night will be in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: More scattered showers and storms are expected. The chance of rain is about 50%. Highs should be in the upper 80s in most spots with lows Sunday night in the low 70s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Look for highs in the upper 80s along with a daily 40-50% chance of showers and storms. Lows will be in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Drier air is slated to return to the Deep South. The end result may be several days of drying and lower humidity levels. Highs stay in the 80s under mostly sunny skies but overnight lows may tumble into the mid to low 60s.

