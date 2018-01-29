Up & Down Weather Pattern

TONIGHT: A batch of clouds will pass through along with a cold front during the evening but no rain or snow will fall. Winds will pick up for a few hours behind the front but lighten up as the night goes on. Temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine will be the general rule of thumb with high pressure scooting on through the region. Look for highs in the 40s. Winds will be in the 5 to 10 mph range. Lows Tuesday night should fall back into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Southerly winds return and they may become breezy at times. They will team with the sun and allow temperatures to moderate back to around 60.

THURSDAY: Mild low 60s are likely out ahead of our next cold front. We’re going to add a 50% chance of developing rain showers during the day.

FRIDAY: Another area of high pressure quickly moves in and that means a return to mostly sunny skies. Cooler highs in the 40s are likely.

WEEKEND: Seasonable and dry weather is likely Saturday with another round of showers slated for Sunday with the next cold front. Saturday should be in the 50s but 40s are more likely on Sunday.

Follow @wcbiweather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram