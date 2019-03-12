UPDATE – Alabama gas tax hike approved

Alabama lawmakers have approved a 10-cent-a gallon increase in the state gasoline tax.

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday approved the bill on a 28-6 vote. The measure now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey who is expected to sign it into law Tuesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Ivey called lawmakers into special session to consider the tax increase to fund road and bridge construction.

The bill moved on the legislative fast track with bipartisan support. The Alabama House of Representatives last week approved the bill on an 83-20 vote.

The proposed increase would be phased in over three years. The tax would then be adjusted with construction costs up to a penny every two years.