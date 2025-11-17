Update: CMSD teacher faces multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A teacher for the Columbus Municipal School District has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for drug charges.

CMSD released a statement on Monday, stating that, according to employee handbook procedures, school administrators have placed Ryan Bogan on administrative leave while the district conducts its investigation. If you remember, last week, WCBI reported Bogan had been arrested after a traffic stop in Lowndes County, which led to the alleged finding of drugs.

The arrest did not happen on school property and did not take place during school hours.

Bogan is now facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, a single count of possession of Paraphernalia, and two traffic violations.

the case is still under investigation.

