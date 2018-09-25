UPDATE Firefighters testify Chambers identified attacker

BATESVILLE (WCBI) – Afternoon testimony in the Quinton Tellis trial quickly turned to what

Jessica Chambers told the first firemen on the scene. Two members of the Courtland Fire Department testified that despite her burn injuries Chambers told them “Eric set me on fire”. Both said Chambers speech was very deliberate but intelligible. The Courtland Fire chief testified he was going into shock when he saw Jessica and prosecutors questioned if that was the case how could he be certain of what he thought he heard Chambers say. Tuesday morning a speech pathologist testified in her opinion the injuries Chambers suffered would prevent her from speaking to anyone.