UPDATE- Oktibbeha Jail Escapee Captured

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY (WCBI). – A convicted sex offender who escaped the Oktibbeha County jail Friday night is back in custody .

The sheriff’s department says Terry Hill was captured around 10:00 Saturday morning at a residence in Okolona . Details on his capture will be released later . Hill, who was convicted earlier this month of sexual battery, escaped Friday night by squeezing through an exhaust fan opening and crawling in the ceiling until he found an opening into the attic. The inmate will face an escape charge on top of the 105 year prison sentence he received for the sexual battery conviction.