Update on boy attacked by six dogs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has an update to the story of the 12-year-old Montgomery County boy attacked by six pit-bull mixes last Friday.

Animal control officer Arlin Pearson told WCBI the six dogs have been tested for rabies and the results came back negative.

Meanwhile, Aden Green is still being treated at a Jackson hospital.

WCBI spoke with a family member Wednesday who said Aden has been undergoing daily procedures to clean the multiple bites on his body.

He is still in ICU and remains sedated to limit his movement.