Update on new store set to open in old Kmart building in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County supervisors are on board with the new business moving to Columbus.

Rural King, a home and farm supply store plans to take over the old K-Mart building on Highway 45 South.

On October 7, supervisors agreed to do their part by voting for an agreement that creates a regional economic development alliance.

That means, along with the city of Columbus, reimbursing the development company up to $2,000,000 of eligible costs.

The total cost of the project to redevelop the old K-Mart is estimated at approximately $8,000,000.

That’s according to the RED agreement Supervisors and Columbus City Council are submitting to the Mississippi Economic Development Council.

Jeff Smith, the Vice President and Supervisor for District 4, said it is a commitment to progress in the community.

“Actually what we did was we held up to our end of the bargain, which is to continue to support economic development here in Columbus and Lowndes County. It is the best thing for the city to be able to move forward with this project. And I was going to want to make sure they did their part,” said Smith.

In addition to renovating the building, the project includes repaving the parking lot, replacing landscaping and outdoor lighting and even possible development of outparcels.

