UPDATE: Two people arrested in connection with a West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Chief Michael Edwards told WCBI that two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting.

Edwards says that the West Point Police Department arrested Damari Kujuan Brown and Kailey Nicole Walker.

The pair was arrested in connection with the death of Kolby Gann, 23.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and tampering with evidence.

Walker has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

The incident happened on Westbrook Drive on Tuesday, June 2, around 9 pm.

In an earlier report, Coroner Alvin Carter told WCBI that Gann died at the scene.

Life-saving measures performed on Gann at the scene were unsuccessful.

Another person was also found with a gunshot wound nearby and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Edwards says that both Brown and Walker made bail and have been released.

Stick with WCBI as we work to learn more about this case.

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