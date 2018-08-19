UPDATE: Victim’s Name Released From A Deadly Shooting In West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police are investigating a shooting that leaves one man dead.

Chief Avery Cook says the victim is 26-year old Aaron Fenton.

The shooting happened at the corner of Progress and Fifth Street Sunday afternoon at about 12:30.

Cook says when officers arrived they found Fenton with gunshot wounds.

He received medical attention at the scene and was then taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

“His body is going to be sent to the crime lab. An autopsy will be performed and then we’ll go from there. Like I said, the investigation is still early and we’re trying to figure out what happened and the motive and everything,” says Chief Cook.

The chief says there is no suspect in custody at this time.

If you have any information call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.