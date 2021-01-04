Vaccine to be made available to those 75 and older next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves announces plans for “getting shots in arms.”

In a press conference Monday, Reeves stated that his administration is focusing on getting the COVID-19 vaccine out to people as quickly as possible.

Starting next week, anyone 75 and older will be able to get the vaccine through the health department and various drive-thru clinics across the state.

The week after that, the vaccine will be made available to anyone 65 and older.

The governor said there are more COVID-19 patients in ICU beds this week than at any other time during the pandemic.

“I am very pleased to hear the update that we have 10,702 appointments. What I want everyone to know is we’re going to open this up into those over the age of 75 starting next week, but if we go a week or so and appointments are not 100 percent full, we’re going to move even more quickly, because again, we want to focus on getting as many people shots as possible,” said Reeves.

“There are 174 clinics that have signed up to be vaccine locations across the state of Mississippi which is fantastic, and we, this weekend, sent out a query to clinics who’ve signed up for vaccine orders and how much they want. So, we’re working on a communication strategy and clinics that are willing for us to share that they have the vaccine, you know, we’ll publish that also,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Almost 24,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Mississippi so far.

For a full list of drive-thru locations and clinics, click here.