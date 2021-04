VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Life is getting back to normal for some Vardaman students.

Vardaman Elementary will return to normal operations tomorrow.

- Advertisement -

This also means buses will run their normal routes to pick up the kids.

Vardaman High School will remain virtual tomorrow.

Students can go to the school to get a lunch-to-go.

The school was hit by an EF-zero tornado last week.

Several buildings and buses were damaged by the early morning twister.