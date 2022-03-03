Veterans on MSU campus attend networking fair

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Veterans on the Mississippi State Campus and from around the area get a chance to make connections they need to put their military experience to work.

The MSU Career Center and the G.V. Sonny Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans teamed up to host the Veterans Networking Fair.

The event brings in industry professionals and hiring managers, and connects them with student veterans, military-connected students, and current service members.

The Networking Fair allows the veterans to talk with companies and find out how their skills may fit with the civilian workforce. And it gives the companies access to a pool of potential employees that may have leadership skills they’re looking for.

This is the 4th year for the event.