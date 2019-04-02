Veterans Soar The Skies In WW II Era Bi Plane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A group of true American heroes soared the skies above Tupelo in a World War II era bi plane.

The veterans were given the dream flights as part of a nationwide effort to honor veterans living in long term care facilities.

During his two years in the Navy, Jack Price flew with other service members stationed in Pensacola, but he never took to the skies in a bi plane, until this day.

The 90 year old retired police officer is one of six veterans at Traceway Retirement Community, who were given the chance to ride in a 1942 Boeing Stearman. The plane that was used to train military aviators in the 1940s.

The flights are provided by a non profit organization called “Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation”

The group was formed to honor U.S. military veterans living in long term care facilities.

“Our mission is to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love and I think honoring our veterans is a big part of that,” said John Stirewalt, executive director of Traceway Retirement Community.

Pilots are volunteers who do it to pay tribute to true American heroes.

“My Dad was a veteran, didn’t talk about the war, because of what he had seen, these guys have stories and some of them don’t want to talk about it, but I love these guys,” said Pilot Scott DeLong.

Flights last about 20 minutes and when he was back on the ground, Jack Price couldn’t contain his excitement.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like flying, this is the nearest thing to it. It’s just heartwarming, heartwarming, great, to do something like this that I would never have been able to do,” said Price.

“Ageless Aviation” allows veterans one flight until they reach 100 years old.

After that, the veteran can get a bi plane ride every year.

Jack Price is looking forward to another ride in ten years.

“Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation” will make its 4,000th flight this year.