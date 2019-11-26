Victim Identified In Fatal Shooting, No Suspect In Custody

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- New details have emerged in a fatal shooting in West Point that we first reported on Monday.

Corner Alvin Carter confirms the victim in the shooting is 40-year-old Jamel Banks.

It was around 6 o’clock Monday evening when Banks was shot and killed on Lowe Street outside his mother’s home.

Banks was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on scene.

“It’s very devastating to come out and see your son laying there in a pool of blood and then not know what happened or why that happened,” said Avery Cook, West Point Police Chief.

Investigators were on scene for more than six hours Monday night trying piece together what happened.

“We’ve been hearing rumors, but we’re not sure of anything, said Cook. “We don’t want to speculate on what this is but we’re following every lead that we get, we’re looking into it.”

However, so far, Cook said they’re running into a stumbling block in their investigation.

There’s not much evidence and people are not wanting to come forward with Information.

“Right now we have no motive, no suspects, but we do have a few leads that we are looking into.”

Banks worked at the High Quality Auto Care car wash that sits along Highway 50 East.

Cook said it doesn’t appear that Banks had any known enemies.

While the reason behind the shooting remains unclear, the one thing that is clear, investigators said they’re committed to staying on top of this case until an arrest has been made.

“This is a good community and to have something like this go on around the holidays is devastating to the community, to the family, and all of those a try to abide by the law,” the police chief said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to assist the West Point Police Department in this case.

If anyone has any information on this incident is asked to contact Golden Triangle Crimestoppers or the West Point Police Department, and remember you can report anonymously.