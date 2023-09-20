Victim of Monday morning shooting in Brooksville dies

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The man shot earlier this week in Brooksville has died. 30-year-old Glenn Omar Dooley was shot in the head while walking down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Monday morning.

He was taken to a Jackson hospital and passed away there on Tuesday.

Investigators said two homes were also damaged by bullets in the drive-by shooting.

Officers believed the gunfire came from a dark-colored vehicle.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information about this homicide, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.

