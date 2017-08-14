Video: 6 new cases of West Nile reported across Mississippi

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The Mississippi State Department of Health reports six new cases of West Nile Virus Monday. That brings the 2017 state total to 25. The cases reported are in Clay, Lowndes, Forrest, Hinds, Leake and Rankin counties.

Only one case was reported in both Clay and Lowndes counties.

One death due to the virus has been reported in Grenada County.

Last year, Mississippi had 43 cases and two deaths.

Peak West Nile Virus season in Mississippi is July through September, but cases can pop up any time of the year.