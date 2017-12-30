VIDEO: Alabama Mississippi State Line Train Wreck

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Four people are injured after 2 trains collided near the Alabama Mississippi State line Thursday evening.

Pickens County Ema Director Ken Gibson responded to the call that 2 trains wrecked between Lock and Dam Rd and Jackson Ferry Rd.

“At about 4:30 p.m., we had an accident to where 2 engines collided. No rail cars were involved with it. There were four injuries from it three of those injuries were critical to the point where they were flown out to UAB hospital and the other one went to a local hospital,” said Gibson.

Gibson says they’re happy the injuries weren’t worse and for that he has to thank the fast acting local volunteers.

“A lot of fire departments and an excellent job they were right there. You can’t say enough of how you appreciate some volunteers like that. They were right on it. They were the ones who got the injuries up. So they did an excellent job,” said Gibson.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Railroad Association, The United States Environmental Service and several local law enforcement agencies are working to clear the tracks but in the meantime the investigation is on going.

“Several people will be involved with that. The federal railroad will be involved with that. With also the national transport safety board will be also involved with that so right now that is an ongoing situation so we don’t have a lot with that yet,” said Gibson.

Three victims were air lifted to the hospital and one was released from Pickens County Medical Center earlier today, December 29.

For the full video from our drone at the scene visit wp.me/p35Zeh-1LyL