Video: Another Man Arrested in West Point Shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police make another arrest in a January 13th shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Investigators arrested 27 year-old Jennerio Demarco Jones today in connection with that shooting on fifth street.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault in the case.

On Saturday January 13th the West Point Police responded to a shooting, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim remains in critical condition at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The case is still open.