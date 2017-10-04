VIDEO: City Of Starkville Bans The Use Of E-Cigarettes In Public Places

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Lighting up in Starkville now comes with some new restrictions.

It was nearly a decade ago when the city banned smoking in all public areas.

During Tuesday night’s Board of Alderman meeting, city leaders unanimously voted to include E-Cigarettes in that ordinance, this means vaping is no longer allowed in public places.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said this decision is a continuing effort to keep the public protected from tobacco or nicotine related products.

“I think it just shows that we continue to be a leader and being concerned about our citizens health, and in our quality-of-life. All of those things are impacting what we are trying to do and make Starkville be the best place that he can be for people to live, work, play, and learn,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Some vape shop owners expressed their disappointment with the board’s decision, saying the move will hurt their business.

The new ordinance takes effect next month.