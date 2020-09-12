Video: Coronavirus Task Force Member Visits Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the country’s leading consultants in the fight against the spread of coronavirus was in Mississippi Saturday.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House, was on the Ole Miss campus.

She participated in a roundtable with leaders from Ole MIss as well as state and local officials, and healthcare professionals.

Dr. Birx had some positive reports about the progress Mississippi has made.

Dr. Birx visited the University of Alabama campus Friday where she met with that school’s leadership and a group of students.