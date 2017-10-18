VIDEO: Customer Service Makes the Sale

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The holiday season is fast approaching and some area shops have begun preparing for the hustle and bustle.

The staff at Special Treasures says good customer service is almost as important as the items they sell.

“Every customer that comes in, we try and ask them their name, how are they doing, do they need any help in the store,” said Special Treasures Sales Associate Tricia Whidham.

Winona resident, Nyce Le Grand says she couldn’t agree more. Bad service isn’t only bad for the customers, it’s also bad for business.

“I have run into this recently. A store, unless they are watching, how their customers are being treated, you can have one person that’s rude. They will tell 5 other people, 10 other people and they won’t want to go back,” said Le Grand.

Whidham has been in retail for only a year. She says in her short time she already understands the value of adding a personal touch to a customers experience.

“They really like to come in and ask for an item they recently bought. I’m able to look it up for them. A lot of people really, really appreciate how we get to know them. Sometimes they just want to chitchat with us and that’s what we’ll do. Chitchat and shop together,” said Whidham.

With more and more people planning to shop online for gifts, Whidham says Special Treasures is able to accommodate, but shoppers may be missing out on the best stuff.

” A lot of things in store you can’t get online. For instance, our treasure card system here. When they come in the store and they spend $10, we punch a little card for them and when they fill it up and give them a $25 off any non-sale in the store. A lot of customers will remember that. It’s important to us to give back in this little reward system. As of this right now we’ve given away more than 10,000 in treasure cards this year,” said Whidham.

Special Treasures will have extended hours as the season holidays get closer.