Video: Elementary Students Get To Travel The Galaxy In A ‘Portable Planetarium’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Students at Tupelo’s Lawhon Elementary had an astronomy lesson that definitely kept their attention.

The University of Mississippi Center for Math and Science brought its mobile planetarium to Lawhon.

All students were able to see the display, learn about our solar system and neighboring ones, and find out about space science.

In their classrooms, students are learning about earth and space to start the school year.

“I’m a visual learner and I’ve learned that most of my kids are visual learners , so seeing it visually, the moon looked like it was going to hit you and got to see different planets, storms, we hope they get to understand it better,” said fifth grade teacher Kimberly Burkley.

“We went to a portable planetarium which , we saw stars, the moon, surface of the moon, including an astronaut,” said student DJ Swanson.

The Center for Math and Science takes the portable planetarium to schools throughout our region.