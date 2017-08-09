Video: Father, Mother And Grandmother Charged With Felony Child Abuse

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A mother, father and grandmother are behind bars and charged with felony child abuse, after authorities say a two year old tested positive for illegal drugs found in a home where the family members lived.

Felony child abuse charges are filed against 36 year old Paul Blackwell, 36 year old Brandy Tackett and 55 year old Tammy Tackett.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says the U S Marshal’s Service recently conducted a search warrant at a Mooreville residence, where all three lived. Marshals were looking for a felon.

Although the felon was not at the address, authorities found methamphetamine. Also, a two year old boy was in the home, and taken into custody by DHS.

Tests have confirmed the toddler had methamphetamine in his system, and all three were arrested for child abuse.

“The child can’t fend for himself and doesn’t have a choice, to live in that environment, the problem you have now the child will be addicted to this drug, the rest of his life, it’s going to have to fight to make sure it doesn’t depend on the chemical placed in his system , to no choice of his. It shows you the effect drugs has on society, it doesn’t just affect people using it, it affects a lot of people,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Bond was set at $75,000 for each suspect. The child’s grandmother recently got off of probation for drug related offenses. Also, both parents are on probation for drug offenses and Sheriff Johnson says Paul Blackwell failed his recent mandatory drug test.