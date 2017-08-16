Video: First Graders Get Free Backpacks, Courtesy Of Dodge’s And The United Way

OKOLONA, MISS. (WCBI) – First Graders at Okolona Elementary showed their appreciation to Dodge’s Food Stores and the United Way.

Dodge’s donated backpacks for every first grader at the school, and the United Way helped distribute them.

The backpacks were filled with school supplies and given to students during a surprise assembly.

Store owner Henry Dodge said he wanted to do something to give back to the community.

“If you look at the supply lists for schools, every year they get bigger and bigger and expensive, one of the biggest expenses on that list is a backpack. Every kid needs one and you look around see a lot that are hand me downs, torn,” said Chris Mullins, of Dodge’s.

“This is just an exciting time for us, we know some parents may not be able to afford them, this is wonderful and exciting,” said Principal Sandra Murray.

Students were allowed to pick out their favorite backpack. The giveaway is an annual project of Dodge’s .