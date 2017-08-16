VIDEO: The Latest Candidate for District 38

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The latest candidate running for the District 38 House Seat is Starkville native, Narissa Bradford.

Bradford attended both Starkville High School and Mississippi State, before becoming a successful entrepreneur in both the United States and Europe.

She originally returned to Starkville for a family visit but stayed because she feels she can do some good.

Bradford’s platform revolves around three main issues: education, criminal justice reform, and poverty.

“The fastest way to fail a group of people is to release them into the world without an education. I kept thinking why isn’t anyone doing anything to fix these problems. When I started driving through my community and speaking with my neighbors, I realized that there was a serious problem with these kids. And so I decided to do something,” said Bradford.

Bradford is also passionate about breaking the cycle of repeat offenders in the prison system.

If elected, she aims to implement rehabilitation programs for convicted felons.