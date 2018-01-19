VIDEO: Longtime District Attorney Announces He’s Running For Congress

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The longtime District Attorney for Rankin and Madison Counties announces that he’s now running for Congress.

Michael Guest made the announcement Thursday in front of dozens of supporters at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse.

He’s looking to fill the seat left open by Congressman Greg Harper.

The DA serves as President of the Foundation for Rankin County Public Schools and serves on the Boards of the State and Central Mississippi Crime

Stoppers.

If elected, Guest says he vows to fight to protect the people of Mississippi.

“Issues that are important, traditional family values, limited government, lower taxes, fewer regulations, protecting the rights of the unborn, a strong military, and protecting our second amendment rights and all of the other rights that have been granted to us under the constitution,” said Guest, who’s running for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District. “If we run we are going to be running on the record, we are going to be running on our values, and we were going to be running on what we hope to accomplish for the people of Mississippi and Congress.”

Whit Hughes and Perry Parker have also filed qualifying papers to run for the seat.

Harper represents Mississippi’s third Congressional District…