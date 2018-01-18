Video: Ingomar’s Lindsay Hall and Mallory Russell Share a Bond Through Basketball

INGOMAR, Miss. (WCBI) — Hall and Russell aim to three peat this season.

The Ingomar Lady Falcons basketball team have had great success the last two seasons winning back to back state titles.

A reason for their success has come from seniors Lindsay Hall and Mallory Russell, and the two 4.0 G-P-A students have enjoyed the journey of playing at Ingomar.

“I can’t believe it’s my senior year,” said student athlete Lindsay Hall. “And I’m rolling to the end. I know we have after high school, but it’s just kind of sad to know that we only have like two months left.”

“There is really no words to describe it,” said student athlete Mallory Russell. “I know it’s memories that I’ll keep forever, and my teammates are awesome, and it’s just been fun.”

Mallory and Lindsay have been playing basketball together for the last six years.

Back in November, they both signed to continue their basketball careers at Northwest Community College, and they will be roommates, and play for at least two more years together.

“She’s one of my best friends,” Hall said. “But she’s a great teammate for sure, and I’ve been blessed to play with her all these years.”

“Lindsay is definitely a character of her own,” Russell said. “She’s just funny and goofy, and always joking around about something. She’s one of my best friends. She’s my go to. Now she’s going to be my roommate, so she’s stuck with me.”

Head coach Trent Adair has coached Mallory and Lindsay for the last six years. Coach Adair knows he can count on them when it comes to their leadership for the team.

“They are the type that you hear coaches say certain kids would run through a wall,” said head coach Trent Adair. “Those two fit that description. Very high quality kids. High quality players as well. They are two of our hardest workers.”

Ingomar Lady Falcons will look to keep the trend going and try to win a third consecutive state title this season, but the team knows it can’t let up if they want to accomplish that.

“I think it’s just the same,” Hall said. “We got to play the same. We got to give it our all. We got to play like we play and we can get back.”

“I think we have a good chance,” Russell said. “It will be fun. We just have to take it one game at a time, and not think about we can’t take any of these games lightly. We have to take them all seriously to get back.”

Ingomar returns to action on Friday at Baldwyn.