Video: New Middle School Principal A Familiar Face To Students, Parents And Teachers

PLANTERSVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A new principal at Plantersville middle school is a familiar face to students and parents and the principal’s connections to the area and her desire to see all students succeed is helping the Lee County school build on its success.

As members of Cornerstone Church were having a dance off before a backpack giveaway, Plantersville Middle School Principal Lindsay Brett was taking it all in. Brett is a member of the church, which has adopted the school. She was named principal one month ago and previously served as assistant principal at the for two years.

“All students can learn, and every student deserves a chance to learn, an opportunity to learn,” Brett said.

Brett believes partnerships between the school and community benefits everyone.