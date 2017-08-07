Video: New Middle School Principal A Familiar Face To Students, Parents And Teachers

PLANTERSVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A new principal at Plantersville middle school is a familiar face to students and parents and the principal’s connections to the area and her desire to see all students succeed is helping the Lee County school build on its success.
As members of Cornerstone Church were having a dance off before a backpack giveaway, Plantersville Middle School Principal Lindsay Brett was taking it all in. Brett is a member of the church, which has adopted the school. She was named principal one month ago and previously served as assistant principal at the for two years.
“All students can learn, and every student deserves a chance to learn, an opportunity to learn,” Brett said.
Brett believes partnerships between the school and community benefits everyone.
She says students know they’re valued when they go home with a new backpack and school supplies.
“When I walked into the church the Sunday morning before they distributed backpacks, I saw 288 backpacks, but that’s what everyone else saw, but I saw a students face on each of these backpacks, because, I know these students, and I knew their names,” she said.
Brett also knows how to encourage, uplift and motivate students.
She developed a quirky, eccentric character called “Gladys Gladstone” who visits schools , churches and other groups, with humorous life lessons.
Students are also getting caught up in the excitement.
” Most principals, they will say, hey, go on, she will say , hey, talk a little bit, talk to her, she will talk to me,” said Braxton O’Neal, a student at the middle school.
“Gladys, she is the person that can make anybody’s day better, if you’re having a bad day and Gladys shows up, you’re alright, automatically happy and cheerful,” said Tristan Cole Raden, a student at Plantersville Middle School.
Brett believes a strong team will mean continued success at the middle school.
“”It’s about we, not me, the we is always greater than me, and I’m just glad I get to be a part of it,” Brett said.
Brett replaced Rodney Spears, who took a position at the New Albany School District.
www.gladysgladstone.com
www.cornerstoneliving.org