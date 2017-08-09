Video: NMMC Dedicates New Meditation Room, And Renovated Chapel

TUPELO, MISS.  (WCBI) – A chapel and new meditation room are both dedicated at Tupelo’s North Mississippi Medical Center.

The newly renovated chapel, and a new meditation room were officially dedicated during a brief service this morning.

Volunteer chaplains, along with hospital staff and members of the Auxiliary of NMMC were on hand for the ceremony.

Speakers say the chapel and meditation room are valuable assets for patients and their families.

“Everyone at some point or another will deal with a medical crisis and there’s plenty of evidence that shows the presence of pastoral care improves that experience, so having a chapel and meditation room available 24 hours a day is a wonderful thing for patients and families,” said Volunteer Chaplain Donald Simmons.

The meditation room  and chapel renovations were made possible through the Auxiliary, which runs the hospital gift shop.

