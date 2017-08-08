Video: Preliminary Autopsy Report Released in Noxubee County Homicide

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –Preliminary autopsy results show Chelsea Pace died from multiple gunshot wounds at her Noxubee County home.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun released the findings Tuesday.

Pace was killed in the early morning hours of August 1st, just off Highway 388, near Brooksville.

Her four year-old son was injured in the shooting.

Marcus Gardner was arrested several hours later at the crime scene.

The preliminary report is just the beginning of the complete autopsy report because more tests need to be conducted.

“It was traces of burns but they were able to get past that and conduct a thorough autopsy. But right now, we have other studies that the district attorney and sheriff have ordered, and right now we are waiting on those results.”

Calhoun says he expects to learn more from those tests by the end of the week.