Video shows Booneville couple turned away from wedding venue because of race

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A video on social media showed a woman being turned away from a Booneville wedding venue because of her race last week.

It’s sparking controversy and conversation.

Take a listen to the exchange between a woman and an employee of the Boone’s Camp Event Hall.

“First of all, we don’t do gay weddings or mixed race. Because of our Christian race. I mean our christian belief,” said an unidentified woman in the video.

“Okay, we’re Christians as well, so what in the bible tells you that?” said the woman filming in the video.

“I don’t want to argue my faith. We just don’t participate. we choose not to,” the unidentified woman replied.

“So, that’s your Christian belief, right?” said the woman recording.

The video was posted to Twitter over the weekend. It’s been viewed over 21,000 times.

In the video, the woman stated that because of their Christian beliefs they don’t do gay weddings or wedding for mixed races and biracial couples.

We’ve reached out to Boone’s Camp Event Hall who has not returned our calls.

Mississippi law states that businesses do have the right to refuse services to gay couples.

Since the video, the event hall has taken down it’s Facebook page and also made a post apologizing saying in part, what it thought was correct and supported by the Bible was in fact wrong.

You can read Boone’s Camp Event Hall’s full apology posted to their Facebook below: