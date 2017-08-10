Video: Starkville Police Citizens Academy Wraps Up

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of Starkville residents has been learning what it takes to keep the streets of their city safe.

The Starkville Police Department wrapped up its second Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony Thursday night.

Citizen cadets got training on equipment used in the field and rode along on patrol shifts learning the techniques and procedures that officers put into use every day.

“Even as a child I always respected law enforcement but by taking this class it was a different level of respect to actually get to see what they do everyday and the reasons behind what they do.”

Mayor Lynn Spruill, a graduate of the first Citizens Academy spoke at Thursday’s graduation ceremony.