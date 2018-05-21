Video system to allow for visitations and court appearances with inmates

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates at the Lee County jail will soon be able to appear at arraignments and see visitors through a video system.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson explained the system to the board of supervisors during their regular meeting and said it will save time and money.

- Advertisement -

Arraignments and other court appearances can be conducted between an inmate at the jail, and a judge, who can log in from any location.

Also, the public can log in through a computer or phone, and the inmate can visit family or friends through the video system.

Another plus, Sheriff Johnson said the company is not charging the county for installing the system.

“I think it’s great, you don’t have to have people there close to each other, I’m sure sheriff didn’t mention this, but decreased chance of contraband getting back into the cells, it sounds like a good way to cut expenses and a good way to increase safety,” said Mike Smith, president of the Board of Supervisors.

Revenue will be generated for the county through charges for the phone calls inmates make to visitors.

The system should be in place by mid summer.