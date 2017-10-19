Video: Telano Continues To Lead The Chargers On The Field

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Austin Telano continues to lead the Chargers.

Choctaw County has been on a hot streak in the Region 4-3a division. The Chargers have wins over Houston, Aberdeen, and Nettleton. One of big the reasons why of the Chargers success is first year starter quarterback Austin Telano.

“The most thing I’ve enjoyed about this whole season is how everybody really doubted us at the beginning,” said senior quarterback Austin Telano. “Everybody is seeing what kind of team we are, and we are starting to win a lot, and we really like that.”

Austin has played well so far this season for the Chargers. The team also knows what is expected out of Telano when he steps on the field wearing the navy, scarlet, and white colors for Choctaw County.

“He’s been leading us,” said teammate Cameron Miller. “He’s not one that does a lot of talking. He’s more of an action player, and he’s been doing a lot for our team.”

“Austin has been really good for us,” said head coach Ben Ashley. “When I got here in February, everybody told me good luck finding a quarterback. Nothing could be further from the truth. I’ve been very pleased with Austin’s play at quarterback.”

Telano played slot receiver the last two years, and after the 2016 season a quarterback was needed for this season. Austin has stepped into that roll and believes he’s handled the transition really well.

“It’s a lot different because slot receiver you don’t get the ball every time in your hands,” Telano said. “And now every time I’m at quarterback you just got to make a play every time. Everybody is looking at you. all eyes are on you.”

Telano also has his biggest supporter every day out at practice and during the game. That’s his father Jason Telano, who coaches the running backs for varsity and junior high.

“Austin has been with me my whole life,” said father Jason Telano. “I’ve coached for a long time. He was always on the field with me from the time he started in Pre-K. I get him and take him to the baseball field. He was a real quiet kid. Never hardly said anything, but Austin every since that day he was born I could just look at him and know that he was one in a million, and I love him.”

Choctaw County and South Pontotoc will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday.