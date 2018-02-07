Tree Crashes Into Family’s Bedroom

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Overnight Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms raced across the area. Most areas got 1-3 inches of rain with some locally higher amounts.

With the heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning occurred. Damage was reported in Attalla County as well as near Louisville in Winston County. Other damage, including a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down north of Meridian.

The storms came in the middle of the night, knocking down a few trees. In Louisville, the Adams’ family had one of those trees fall into their house and crash into the bedroom where Charles and Mary were sleeping.

“It sounded like a train when I first heard it. All the sudden, it was in the room. We heard a bunch of lightning and thunder and the wind was blowing really hard. My wife was bursting out of there and I was right behind her. It happened so fast you just didn’t have time to think about it,” says Charles Adams.

The family hopes to have everything cleaned up and returned back to normal soon enough.