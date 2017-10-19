VIDEO: What’s In A Name

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council recently approved the renaming of the former Columbus Lowndes County Recreation Authority.

The department in the city will now go by a the Columbus Recreation Authority the county will be called Lowndes County Recreation Department.

County Director Roger Short says usually a transition like this is costly a costly one but that’s not the case for the county rec department.

“Costs are pretty minimal as far as transition. There’s not a new logo. We are using the Lowndes County logo. We are doing some directional signs that will let people know where we’re located once you get to the site ,”said Lowndes County Recreation Department Director Roger Short.

Short goes on to say the County Department will, eventually, be removing the Columbus Lowndes County Recreation Authority signs from all the county community centers.