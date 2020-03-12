Visitation suspended at all facilities where MDOC inmates houses

All visitation at facilities where the Mississippi Department of Corrections inmates are housed is temporarily suspended.

This is in order to establish sanitation and prevention protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This measure is to protect staff, inmates, volunteers and visitors from potential exposure to the virus.

MDOC said attorneys and essentials visitors will be allowed, and the area of visits will be sanitized upon completion of each visit.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus within the MDOC prison system.