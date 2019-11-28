Volunteers Deliver Thanksgiving Meals To Jails, Shut Ins, & Others in need

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of churches from across Northeast Mississippi made Thanksgiving special for nearly a thousand people.

Katina Holland wasn’t going to let a leg injury keep her from helping at the Thanksgiving Day outreach.

“I have learned to be content in whatever state I am in, and you can’t let circumstances dictate your life, I won’t let anything stop me from doing what God said do and that’s being a servant and helping someone else along the way,” said Holland.

Holland, along with other volunteers helped make plate lunches for inmates and staff at area jails, people in the ICU waiting room at NMMC, and others who would have gone without. The Thanksgiving Day feeding began thirty years ago, when Pastor Clarence Parks, of the Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, was prompted to do something for the homeless on Thanksgiving Day.

Since then it has grown to include area jails and others in need.

Volunteers say they are truly blessed to be able to help others on this holiday.

“Some people really don’t have nothing for Thanksgiving, can’t do nothing, but we trying to give them a great Thanksgiving,” said Bobby Cole.

“From my heart, I want to let everyone know we love you , we hope you enjoy your Thanksgiving, we hope this meal can bring, light, and joy to your heart,” said Marjorie Meadows.

Volunteers will also prepare and deliver meals on Christmas Day.

More than seven hundred meals were prepared and delivered from the outreach.